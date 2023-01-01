$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9824308
- Stock #: K4726
- VIN: 5N1DR2MMXJC622486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # K4726
- Mileage 77,812 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5