2018 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 8 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9824308

9824308 Stock #: K4726

K4726 VIN: 5N1DR2MMXJC622486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # K4726

Mileage 77,812 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.