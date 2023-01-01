Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

77,812 KM

Details Features

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

77,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824308
  • Stock #: K4726
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MMXJC622486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # K4726
  • Mileage 77,812 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

