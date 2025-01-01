Menu
2018 RAM 1500

169,314 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

13238396

2018 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,314KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT7JS269863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CC00173PA
  • Mileage 169,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2018 RAM 1500