<p>This 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is equipped with all of the must have amenities!<br /> Including:<br /> <br /> Autopilot<br /> <br /> Enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane.</p> <p>Winter Rims and Tires and Summer Rims and Tires<br /> <br /> Heated Front Seats</p> <p>Navigation</p> <p>Reverse/Blind Spot Camera</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>Lane Departure Warning</p> <p>Lane Keeping</p> <p>Glass Roof</p> <p>Keyless Entry</p> <p>Auto Levelling Headlights</p> <p>And so much more!</p> <p><br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p> <p> </p>

2018 Tesla Model 3

118,327 KM

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range Dual Motor AWD | Summer and Winter Rims/Tires |

12244165

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range Dual Motor AWD | Summer and Winter Rims/Tires |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,327KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EB6JF107149

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFME00115A
  • Mileage 118,327 KM

AWD
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Tesla Model 3