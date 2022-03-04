Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi SQ5

8,737 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2019 Audi SQ5

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik Technik 3.0 TFSI Quattro | INCOMING UNIT |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik Technik 3.0 TFSI Quattro | INCOMING UNIT |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 8576996
  2. 8576996
  3. 8576996
  4. 8576996
  5. 8576996
  6. 8576996
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,737KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8576996
  • Stock #: V7784
  • VIN: WA1C4AFYXK2117784

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V7784
  • Mileage 8,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 40,926 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Lincoln Nautilu...
 9,982 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 62,288 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory