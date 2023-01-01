Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

59,454 KM

Details Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10485786
  • Stock #: KTEL3125A
  • VIN: 1GCPYDEK5KZ391444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,454 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Test Drive Delivery

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

