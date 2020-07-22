Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

6,379 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

LT, Reverse Camera, Remote Start

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  • Listing ID: 5384564
  • Stock #: V19205A
  • VIN: 1GCRYDED9KZ294192

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,379KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,379 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LZ is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated Seats Push Button Start Remote Start Power Assisted Tailgate Rear Defroster Power Seats Cruise Control Bluetooth And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-XXXX

519-436-1430

