$18,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT 1LT | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise |
2019 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT 1LT | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,654KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SAXKC735458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V5458
- Mileage 35,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience driving pleasure with the 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT! This compact wonder offers a nearly new driving experience, with a sleek, modern design and a bold front grille that will turn heads wherever you go.
Stay connected and entertained with the cutting-edge 7-inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is a top priority with a rearview camera, lane departure warning, and 10 airbags, providing peace of mind on every journey. The Spark's compact size makes urban maneuvering and parking a breeze, yet its interior is surprisingly spacious, with premium cloth seating and versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility.
Stay tech-savvy with Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Plus, the remainder of the manufacturers warranty gives you added peace of mind.
This Spark 1LT features a smooth automatic transmission and a reliable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, perfectly balancing power and efficiency. It has a clean history as a single-owner vehicle with a spotless title and no accident history.
Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic vehicle! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover why the 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is the perfect choice for you.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2019 Chevrolet Spark