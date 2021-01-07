Menu
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

22,411 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  6532971
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6532971
  • Stock #: V19918A
  • VIN: 1GNERGKW4KJ128848

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,411 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: On Star Navigation Available, Not Currently Connected Heated Seats Push Button Start Backup Camera Remote Start Bluetooth Power Drivers Seat Second Row Captain Chairs Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

