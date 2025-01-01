$29,979+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus 2WD
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus 2WD
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$29,979
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG6KR673569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CCPC00120A
- Mileage 72,048 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$29,979
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2019 Chrysler Pacifica