Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

72,048 KM

Details Features

$29,979

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
12436387

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus 2WD

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 12436387
  2. 12436387
  3. 12436387
  4. 12436387
  5. 12436387
  6. 12436387
  7. 12436387
  8. 12436387
  9. 12436387
  10. 12436387
  11. 12436387
  12. 12436387
Contact Seller

$29,979

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG6KR673569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CCPC00120A
  • Mileage 72,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD 25,252 KM $50,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys 4x4 for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys 4x4 45,670 KM $44,945 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Auto for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Auto 91,671 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,979

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2019 Chrysler Pacifica