Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

36,522 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 8459292
  2. 8459292
  3. 8459292
  4. 8459292
  5. 8459292
  6. 8459292
  7. 8459292
  8. 8459292
  9. 8459292
  10. 8459292
  11. 8459292
  12. 8459292
  13. 8459292
  14. 8459292
  15. 8459292
  16. 8459292
  17. 8459292
  18. 8459292
  19. 8459292
  20. 8459292
  21. 8459292
  22. 8459292
  23. 8459292
  24. 8459292
  25. 8459292
  26. 8459292
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459292
  • Stock #: N05274A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1FG2KR583348

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N05274A
  • Mileage 36,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChryslerhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 24,357 KM
$51,994 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 114,573 KM
$24,987 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 138,536 KM
$11,023 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory