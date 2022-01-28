$41,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2019 Dodge Charger
2019 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
57,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8172937
- Stock #: U05007
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG9KH640089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # U05007
- Mileage 57,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChryslerhere!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5