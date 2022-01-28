Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

57,920 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

GT

2019 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8172937
  • Stock #: U05007
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG9KH640089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U05007
  • Mileage 57,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChryslerhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

