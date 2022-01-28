Menu
2019 Dodge Durango

55,966 KM

Details Features

$47,921

+ tax & licensing
$47,921

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$47,921

+ taxes & licensing

55,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8238870
  • Stock #: N05320A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG4KC779901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,966 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

