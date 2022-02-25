Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

76,375 KM

Details Description Features

$32,857

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

GT

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

76,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8434845
  • Stock #: N05353AA
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR637692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChryslerhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

