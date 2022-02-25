Menu
2019 Ford Edge

62,008 KM

Details

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium | AWD | NAV | PANO SUNROOF

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium | AWD | NAV | PANO SUNROOF

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8366265
  Stock #: V20965A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K93KBC07474

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,008 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ford Edge is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

AWD
Navigation
Panoramic Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Heated and Cooled Seats
Remote Start
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Power Liftgate
And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No Cash Offers will be accepted

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

