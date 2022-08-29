Menu
2019 Ford Escape

50,012 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SE |4WD | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START|

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

50,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9029773
  Stock #: V7526LB
  VIN: 1FMCU9GDXKUB17526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








This 2019 Ford Escape 4WD is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

4WD
Keyless Entry
Remote Start
Heated Seats
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Hands-Free Calling
And so much more!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit.

Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

