2019 Ford Expedition
Max Limited MAX
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
98,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9029791
- Stock #: v21228a
- VIN: 1FMJK2AT0KEA55522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5