<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <h3><strong>2019 FORD EXPLORER XLT</strong></h3> <p><strong>Safe & Smart Pkg | Twin-Panel Moonroof | Class III Tow</strong><br /> <em>Family-Ready SUV with Premium Features</em></p> <p>This well-equipped Explorer combines advanced safety tech, open-air comfort, and serious towing capability in one versatile package.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? <strong>3.5L Ti-VCT V6 (290HP/255 lb-ft torque)</strong><br /> ? <strong>6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic</strong><br /> ? <strong>Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management</strong><br /> ? <strong>Class III Trailer Tow Package (5,000 lb capacity)</strong><br /> ? <strong>Tow Haul Mode & Trailer Sway Control</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>SAFE & SMART PACKAGE</strong><br /> • <strong>BLIS® Blind Spot Monitoring</strong><br /> • <strong>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</strong><br /> • <strong>Auto High-Beam Headlights</strong><br /> • <strong>Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors</strong><br /> • <strong>SecuriCode™ Keyless Entry Keypad</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>CLASS III TOW PACKAGE</strong><br /> → <strong>Heavy-Duty Radiator & Auxiliary Oil Cooler</strong><br /> → <strong>Upgraded Alternator & Battery</strong><br /> → <strong>Trailer Brake Controller Prep</strong><br /> → <strong>7-Pin Wiring Harness</strong><br /> → <strong>Integrated Trailer Hitch Receiver</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>PREMIUM FEATURES</strong><br /> ? <strong>Power Twin-Panel Moonroof</strong><br /> ? <strong>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</strong><br /> ? <strong>10-Way Power Driver Seat</strong><br /> ? <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> ? <strong>SYNC® 3 with 8" Touchscreen</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,841KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D83KGA66210

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

