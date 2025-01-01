$28,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Moonroof |
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Moonroof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,841 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2019 FORD EXPLORER XLT
Safe & Smart Pkg | Twin-Panel Moonroof | Class III Tow
Family-Ready SUV with Premium Features
This well-equipped Explorer combines advanced safety tech, open-air comfort, and serious towing capability in one versatile package.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 (290HP/255 lb-ft torque)
? 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic
? Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management
? Class III Trailer Tow Package (5,000 lb capacity)
? Tow Haul Mode & Trailer Sway Control
???????????????????????????????????????
SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
• BLIS® Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
• Auto High-Beam Headlights
• Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors
• SecuriCode™ Keyless Entry Keypad
???????????????????????????????????????
CLASS III TOW PACKAGE
→ Heavy-Duty Radiator & Auxiliary Oil Cooler
→ Upgraded Alternator & Battery
→ Trailer Brake Controller Prep
→ 7-Pin Wiring Harness
→ Integrated Trailer Hitch Receiver
???????????????????????????????????????
PREMIUM FEATURES
? Power Twin-Panel Moonroof
? Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
? 10-Way Power Driver Seat
? Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
? SYNC® 3 with 8" Touchscreen
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430