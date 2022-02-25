Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

51,309 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292219
  • Stock #: V20819A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D89KGA33891

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








This 2019 Ford Explorer is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

Navigation
Rear Climate Control
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Power Windows


And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

