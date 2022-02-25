$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2019 Ford Explorer
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8292219
- Stock #: V20819A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D89KGA33891
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!
This 2019 Ford Explorer is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Navigation
Rear Climate Control
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Power Windows
And so much more!
Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5