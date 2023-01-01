$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 7 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10204503

10204503 Stock #: V5192

V5192 VIN: 1FTFW1E44KFB55192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V5192

Mileage 88,788 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.