The 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<BR>On this Ford F-150 you will find features like;<BR><BR>5.0L V8<BR>Navigation<BR>Heated Seats<BR>FordPass App<BR>Remote Start<BR>Power Sliding Rear Window<BR>Backup Camera <BR>Reverse Sensing System<BR>Trailer Tow Package<BR>20 Tires and Rims<BR>Cruise Control<BR>Keyless Entry Pad<BR>Power Windows <BR>Power Locks <BR>and so much more!!<BR><BR><BR><BR>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. <BR><BR>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <BR>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <BR><BR>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <BR><BR>Book your appointment today!<BR><BR>

Make it Yours
Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Ford F-150 you will find features like;

5.0L V8
Navigation
Heated Seats
FordPass App
Remote Start
Power Sliding Rear Window
Backup Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Trailer Tow Package
20' Tires and Rims
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry Pad
Power Windows
Power Locks
and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

4x4
Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

