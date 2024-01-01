$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD | 5.0L V8 | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E57KFB22787
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,778 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Ford F-150 you will find features like;
5.0L V8
Navigation
Heated Seats
FordPass App
Remote Start
Power Sliding Rear Window
Backup Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Trailer Tow Package
20' Tires and Rims
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry Pad
Power Windows
Power Locks
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2019 Ford F-150