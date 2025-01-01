Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2019 FORD F-150 LIMITED with 3.5L ECOBOOST® HIGH OUTPUT</strong></h3> <p><em>The Ultimate Combination of Power and Luxury</em></p> <p>Experience the pinnacle of pickup performance with this <strong>High Output 3.5L EcoBoost V6</strong> powered F-150 Limited - where <strong>450 horsepower</strong> meets <strong>510 lb-ft of torque</strong> in Ford's most luxurious trim.</p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Key Features:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li>Panoramic Sunroof</li> <li>Heated and Cooled Leather Seats</li> <li>Heated Rear Seats</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Power Deployable Running Boards</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>BLIS</li> <li>Power Sliding Rear Window</li> <li>Spray-in Bedliner</li> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><em>And much more!</em></span></span></li> </ul> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><strong><span style=font-size:11.0pt>Peace of Mind Included:</span></strong><br /> <span style=font-size:11.0pt>?</span> <strong><span style=font-size:11.0pt>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</span></strong><span style=font-size:11.0pt> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)</span><br /> <span style=font-size:11.0pt>?</span> <strong><span style=font-size:11.0pt>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</span></strong><span style=font-size:11.0pt> – Transparent & Competitive</span></p>

2019 Ford F-150

123,518 KM

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
123,518KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG4KFA46897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

