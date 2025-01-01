$47,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Limited | 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT ENGINE |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,518 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD F-150 LIMITED with 3.5L ECOBOOST® HIGH OUTPUT
The Ultimate Combination of Power and Luxury
Experience the pinnacle of pickup performance with this High Output 3.5L EcoBoost V6 powered F-150 Limited - where 450 horsepower meets 510 lb-ft of torque in Ford's most luxurious trim.
Key Features:
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated and Cooled Leather Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Deployable Running Boards
- Navigation
- BLIS
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Spray-in Bedliner
- And much more!
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
Vehicle Features
519-436-1430