2019 Ford F-150

35,254 KM

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

XLT

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

35,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8448117
  • Stock #: V21022A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E45KFB07972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

