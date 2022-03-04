Menu
2019 Ford F-150

41,918 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8576999
  • Stock #: V3030HL
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0KFD23030

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

