$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 9 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9542020

9542020 Stock #: V0479LB

V0479LB VIN: 1FTEW1E54KKF20479

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,982 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Safety ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.