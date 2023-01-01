Menu
2019 Ford F-150

33,982 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT | tail gate step | back up camera |

2019 Ford F-150

XLT | tail gate step | back up camera |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9542020
  Stock #: V0479LB
  VIN: 1FTEW1E54KKF20479

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,982 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4
Tow package
Blue tooth
Heated mirrors
Cruise control
Hands free phone
Air conditioning
Box liner
Power seats
Keyless entry
Tail gate step
Back up camera
Remote start

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
Curb Side Mirrors
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

