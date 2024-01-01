$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250
2019 Ford F-250
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT7KEC93420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # CC00019PA
- Mileage 190,608 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
