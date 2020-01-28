2019 Ford Fusion

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
This Previous Daily Rental 2019 Fusion SEL Hybrid luxury is equipped with all the must have amenities!
Leather
Moonroof
Navigation
Heated seats
Reverse Sensing
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping
Blind spot monitoring
Back up camera
Power seats
Power windows
Power locks
Keyless Entry
Push button Start
Remove Start
Ford Pass connect ( Control vehicle with Smart Phone)
And so much more!
