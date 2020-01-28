Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL, Nav, Leather, Roof, Adaptive Cruise, Lane kee

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL, Nav, Leather, Roof, Adaptive Cruise, Lane kee

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,470KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4604403
  • Stock #: V5365R
  • VIN: 3FA6P0MU7KR155365
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Previous Daily Rental 2019 Fusion SEL Hybrid luxury is equipped with all the must have amenities!
Leather
Moonroof
Navigation
Heated seats
Reverse Sensing
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping
Blind spot monitoring
Back up camera
Power seats
Power windows
Power locks
Keyless Entry
Push button Start
Remove Start
Ford Pass connect ( Control vehicle with Smart Phone)
And so much more!


We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

