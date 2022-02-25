Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

12,373 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

SE

2019 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8331843
  Stock #: V8734
  VIN: 3FA6P0HDXKR278734

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Victory Ford Lincoln is proud to represent two of the strongest automotive brands in one of the nicest communities in Canada. Ford has a long history on Richmond St. in Chatham, where the dealership now sits in its beautiful new state-of-the-art facility. As we like to say, the dealership now matches the quality of the people that work inside it. As a result of these peoples efforts, in recent years our new and pre-owned dealership in Chatham has been awarded Ford of Canadas prestigious Presidents and Diamond Club Awards for customer satisfaction. Weve also been recognized as a valued community partner, supporting many local sports leagues and charities, and weve been actively involved in many local fundraising efforts. In fact, weve been a part of your community for many decades now, offering quality vehicles and financing solutions to the Chatham, Wallaceburg, Windsor, Blenheim, and Leamington areas. Ford certainly has proved its value to consumers in Canada, and we welcome you start browsing our New Vehicle Inventory to see this value first hand. And we welcome you to Victory Ford!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

