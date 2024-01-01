Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

83,683 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

11983878

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,683KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H95KH102405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KTEL3284A
  • Mileage 83,683 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2021 Kia Sorento 2.5T SX w/Burgundy Leather AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/ONE OWNER/HEATED FRONT SEATS/HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Kia Sorento 2.5T SX w/Burgundy Leather AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/ONE OWNER/HEATED FRONT SEATS/HEATED STEERING WHEEL 37,582 KM $37,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX FRESH OIL CHANGE, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, AWD, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Kia Sportage EX FRESH OIL CHANGE, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, AWD, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS 75,580 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento 3.3L SXL for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3L SXL 78,631 KM $28,337 + tax & lic

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Honda CR-V