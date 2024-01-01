$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,683KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H95KH102405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # KTEL3284A
- Mileage 83,683 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
2019 Honda CR-V