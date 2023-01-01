Menu
Account
Sign In
<BR>The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD is a stylish and well-equipped midsize SUV that offers a comfortable and versatile driving experience. Heres a brief description with bullet points highlighting key features:<BR><BR>Engine and Performance:<BR><BR>Powered by a robust 2.4-liter inline-4 engine.<BR>Smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission.<BR>All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability for enhanced traction and control.<BR><BR>Interior Comfort and Space:<BR>Heated and Cooled Seats<BR>Spacious and well-designed cabin with high-quality materials.<BR>Luxurious features like leather upholstery and heated front seats.<BR>Generous cargo space and flexible rear seat folding options.<BR><BR>Technology and Connectivity:<BR>360 Camera<BR>Navigation <BR>BLIS<BR>7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.<BR>Advanced safety features, including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.<BR>Available premium sound system for an enhanced audio experience.<BR>Exterior Styling:<BR>Panoramic Sunroof<BR>Modern and sleek design with Hyundais signature cascading grille.<BR>LED daytime running lights and stylish alloy wheels.<BR>Available panoramic sunroof for an open and airy feel.<BR>Driving Dynamics:<BR><BR>Well-tuned suspension for a comfortable ride.<BR>Precise steering and responsive handling.<BR>Driver assistance features like lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.<BR>Fuel Efficiency:<BR><BR>Competitive fuel efficiency for its class.<BR>Engine stop-start technology for improved fuel economy in city driving.<BR><BR><BR><BR>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. <BR><BR>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <BR>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <BR><BR>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <BR><BR>Book your appointment today!<BR>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

48,400 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0 2.0T Ultimate AWD | PANOROOF | 360 CAMERA | BLIS |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0 2.0T Ultimate AWD | PANOROOF | 360 CAMERA | BLIS |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5CAA0KH098193

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,400 KM

Vehicle Description


The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD is a stylish and well-equipped midsize SUV that offers a comfortable and versatile driving experience. Here's a brief description with bullet points highlighting key features:

Engine and Performance:

Powered by a robust 2.4-liter inline-4 engine.
Smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability for enhanced traction and control.

Interior Comfort and Space:
Heated and Cooled Seats
Spacious and well-designed cabin with high-quality materials.
Luxurious features like leather upholstery and heated front seats.
Generous cargo space and flexible rear seat folding options.

Technology and Connectivity:
360 Camera
Navigation
BLIS
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Advanced safety features, including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
Available premium sound system for an enhanced audio experience.
Exterior Styling:
Panoramic Sunroof
Modern and sleek design with Hyundai's signature cascading grille.
LED daytime running lights and stylish alloy wheels.
Available panoramic sunroof for an open and airy feel.
Driving Dynamics:

Well-tuned suspension for a comfortable ride.
Precise steering and responsive handling.
Driver assistance features like lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.
Fuel Efficiency:

Competitive fuel efficiency for its class.
Engine stop-start technology for improved fuel economy in city driving.



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | SPORT | for sale in Chatham, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | SPORT | 139,529 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-150 4WD XLT | Back Up Camera | V8 | Keyless Entry Pad for sale in Chatham, ON
2008 Ford F-150 4WD XLT | Back Up Camera | V8 | Keyless Entry Pad 230,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT | DUAL PANEL MOONROOF | CLASS III TOW | for sale in Chatham, ON
2016 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT | DUAL PANEL MOONROOF | CLASS III TOW | 187,656 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe