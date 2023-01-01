$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate 2.0 2.0T Ultimate AWD | PANOROOF | 360 CAMERA | BLIS |
Location
48,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5CAA0KH098193
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,400 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD is a stylish and well-equipped midsize SUV that offers a comfortable and versatile driving experience. Here's a brief description with bullet points highlighting key features:
Engine and Performance:
Powered by a robust 2.4-liter inline-4 engine.
Smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability for enhanced traction and control.
Interior Comfort and Space:
Heated and Cooled Seats
Spacious and well-designed cabin with high-quality materials.
Luxurious features like leather upholstery and heated front seats.
Generous cargo space and flexible rear seat folding options.
Technology and Connectivity:
360 Camera
Navigation
BLIS
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Advanced safety features, including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
Available premium sound system for an enhanced audio experience.
Exterior Styling:
Panoramic Sunroof
Modern and sleek design with Hyundai's signature cascading grille.
LED daytime running lights and stylish alloy wheels.
Available panoramic sunroof for an open and airy feel.
Driving Dynamics:
Well-tuned suspension for a comfortable ride.
Precise steering and responsive handling.
Driver assistance features like lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.
Fuel Efficiency:
Competitive fuel efficiency for its class.
Engine stop-start technology for improved fuel economy in city driving.
