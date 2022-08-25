Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

17,550 KM

Details Description Features

$38,211

+ tax & licensing
$38,211

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAVGATION

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAVGATION

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$38,211

+ taxes & licensing

17,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000685
  • Stock #: U05080
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX5KD196457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U05080
  • Mileage 17,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 JEEP CHEROKEE 4D SPORT UTILITY LIMITED BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STOP & GO, ADVANCED BRAKE ASSIST, AUXILIARY TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER, CARPETED CARGO AREA TRIM PANELS, GPS NAVIGATION, HANDS-FREE POWER LIFTGATE, HEAVY-DUTY ENGINE COOLING, LUXURY GROUP, POWER LIFTGATE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G, SIDE DISTANCE WARNING, TECHNOLOGY GROUP, TRAILER TOW GROUP, TRAILER TOW WIRING HARNESS. ODOMETER IS 48451 KILOMETERS BELOW MARKET AVERAGE! 4WD 3.2L V6 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC


REVIEWS:
* CHEROKEE OWNERS TEND TO BE MOST IMPRESSED WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF THE AVAILABLE V6 ENGINE, A SMOOTH-RIDING SUSPENSION, A POWERFUL AND STRAIGHTFORWARD TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE, AND PUSH-BUTTON ACCESS TO NUMEROUS TRACTION-ENHANCING TOOLS FOR USE IN A VARIETY OF CHALLENGING DRIVING CONDITIONS. A FLEXIBLE AND HANDY CABIN, AS WELL AS A RELATIVELY QUIET HIGHWAY DRIVE, HELP ROUND OUT THE PACKAGE. HERES A MACHINE THATS BUILT TO EXPLORE NEW TRAILS AND TERRAIN, WHILE PROVIDING A COMFORTABLE AND COMPLIANT RIDE ON THE ROAD AND HIGHWAY. SOURCE: AUTOTRADER.CA


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

