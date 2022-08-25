$38,211+ tax & licensing
$38,211
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAVGATION
Location
17,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9000685
- Stock #: U05080
- VIN: 1C4PJMDX5KD196457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # U05080
- Mileage 17,550 KM
Vehicle Description
REVIEWS:
* CHEROKEE OWNERS TEND TO BE MOST IMPRESSED WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF THE AVAILABLE V6 ENGINE, A SMOOTH-RIDING SUSPENSION, A POWERFUL AND STRAIGHTFORWARD TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE, AND PUSH-BUTTON ACCESS TO NUMEROUS TRACTION-ENHANCING TOOLS FOR USE IN A VARIETY OF CHALLENGING DRIVING CONDITIONS. A FLEXIBLE AND HANDY CABIN, AS WELL AS A RELATIVELY QUIET HIGHWAY DRIVE, HELP ROUND OUT THE PACKAGE. HERES A MACHINE THATS BUILT TO EXPLORE NEW TRAILS AND TERRAIN, WHILE PROVIDING A COMFORTABLE AND COMPLIANT RIDE ON THE ROAD AND HIGHWAY. SOURCE: AUTOTRADER.CA
HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
