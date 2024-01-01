$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG7KC649197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 58,017 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
