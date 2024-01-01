Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

58,017 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG7KC649197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,017 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee