Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

34,801 KM

Details Features

$52,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 8617121
  2. 8617121
  3. 8617121
  4. 8617121
  5. 8617121
  6. 8617121
  7. 8617121
  8. 8617121
  9. 8617121
Contact Seller

$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8617121
  • Stock #: N05423A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG9KC619844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,801 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 REBEL ...
 71,585 KM
$51,431 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 28,478 KM
$42,884 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS S...
 31,032 KM
$29,403 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory