2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
137,666KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEN2KW589629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
