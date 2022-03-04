Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

17,195 KM

Details Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 8617130
  2. 8617130
  3. 8617130
  4. 8617130
  5. 8617130
  6. 8617130
  7. 8617130
  8. 8617130
  9. 8617130
Contact Seller

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8617130
  • Stock #: U05045
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG7KW586761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2017 RAM 1500 SLT
 115,668 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler 300 To...
 17,722 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 17,195 KM
$55,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory