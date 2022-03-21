Menu
2019 Kia Forte

49,795 KM

Details Features

$21,799

+ tax & licensing
Location

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

49,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: KSPO2752A
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD2KE008728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,795 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

