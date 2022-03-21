$21,799+ tax & licensing
$21,799
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2019 Kia Forte
2019 Kia Forte
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$21,799
+ taxes & licensing
49,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8664286
- Stock #: KSPO2752A
- VIN: 3KPF54AD2KE008728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # KSPO2752A
- Mileage 49,795 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5