Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

90,792 KM

Details Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 8936128
  2. 8936128
  3. 8936128
  4. 8936128
  5. 8936128
  6. 8936128
  7. 8936128
  8. 8936128
  9. 8936128
Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

90,792KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8936128
  • Stock #: KFO2785A
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD5KE032059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KFO2785A
  • Mileage 90,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Kia

2019 Kia Forte LX
 90,792 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 48,568 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Beet...
 63,268 KM
$31,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory