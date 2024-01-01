Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia NIRO

58,262 KM

Details Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia NIRO

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia NIRO

EX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 11372930
  2. 11372930
  3. 11372930
  4. 11372930
  5. 11372930
  6. 11372930
  7. 11372930
  8. 11372930
  9. 11372930
  10. 11372930
  11. 11372930
Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,262KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCC3LC7K5300992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K4940
  • Mileage 58,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 37,809 KM $50,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 84,781 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred 82,171 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2019 Kia NIRO