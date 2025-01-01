Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

104,000 KM

Details Features

2019 Kia Sedona

LX+

2019 Kia Sedona

LX+

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
104,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDMB5C15K6501544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200

