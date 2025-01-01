Menu
<p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2019 Kia Sportage

96,710 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
SX TURBO

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
96,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPRCA66K7523493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,710 KM

Vehicle Description

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

