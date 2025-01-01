$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Land Rover Evoque
LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION Heated Seats/Steering Wheel | Nav |
2019 Land Rover Evoque
LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION Heated Seats/Steering Wheel | Nav |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFED01165A
- Mileage 109,502 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE
Landmark Special Edition | Distinctive Design | Premium Capability
Compact Luxury SUV with Iconic Styling and Advanced Features
The 2019 Range Rover Evoque Landmark Special Edition combines distinctive Land Rover design with refined comfort and capability. With unique styling details and premium features, this Evoque is built to stand out on city streets and off-road trails alike.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 (237 HP / 251 lb-ft torque)
? 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
? All-Wheel Drive with Terrain Response® System
? Hill Descent Control & All-Terrain Progress Control
???????????????????????????????????????
LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
• 19" Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels
• Ebony Grained Leather Interior with Lunar Stitching
• Panoramic Glass Roof
• Navigation Pro with 10" Touchscreen
• Meridian™ Sound System
• Keyless Entry & Powered Gesture Tailgate
???????????????????????????????????????
LUXURY & SAFETY HIGHLIGHTS
→ Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Climate Control
→ 12-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory
→ Rearview Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors
→ Lane Departure Warning
→ Emergency Braking Assist
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430