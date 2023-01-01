Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln MKC

57,258 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve | Navigation | Leather interior | Bluetoot

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve | Navigation | Leather interior | Bluetoot

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 10029396
  2. 10029396
  3. 10029396
  4. 10029396
  5. 10029396
  6. 10029396
  7. 10029396
  8. 10029396
  9. 10029396
  10. 10029396
  11. 10029396
  12. 10029396
  13. 10029396
  14. 10029396
  15. 10029396
  16. 10029396
  17. 10029396
  18. 10029396
  19. 10029396
  20. 10029396
  21. 10029396
  22. 10029396
  23. 10029396
  24. 10029396
  25. 10029396
  26. 10029396
  27. 10029396
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029396
  • Stock #: V3073LB
  • VIN: 5LMCJ3D97KUL43073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V3073LB
  • Mileage 57,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic roof
Leather interior
Power seats
Dual climate control seats
BLIS
Bluetooth
Navigation
Push button start
Remote locking and ignition
Cruise control

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Lincoln MKC Res...
 57,258 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 93,865 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport S...
 13,775 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory