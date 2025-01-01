Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2019 LINCOLN MKC 200A</strong></h3> <p><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof | Select Plus Pkg | Climate Pkg</strong><br /> <em>Four Seasons of Luxury Comfort</em></p> <p>This premium-equipped MKC delivers year-round comfort with heated/cooled seats, advanced climate control, and Lincoln's signature quiet luxury.</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? <strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbo (245HP/275 lb-ft torque)</strong><br /> ? <strong>6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic</strong><br /> ? <strong>Intelligent AWD with Snow Mode</strong><br /> ? <strong>1,587 kg (3,500 lb) Max Tow Capacity</strong><br /> ? <strong>Auto Start-Stop Technology</strong></p> <p><strong>SELECT PLUS PACKAGE</strong><br /> • <strong>Panoramic Vista Roof with Power Shade</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong><br /> • <strong>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong><br /> • <strong>Active Noise Control</strong></p> <p><strong>CLIMATE PACKAGE</strong><br /> → <strong>Heated Outboard Rear Seats</strong><br /> → <strong>Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles</strong><br /> → <strong>Windshield Wiper De-Icer</strong><br /> → <strong>Heated Side Mirrors with Approach Lights</strong><br /> → <strong>Remote Start System</strong></p> <p><strong>PREMIUM COMFORT</strong><br /> ? <strong>10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory</strong><br /> ? <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> ? <strong>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</strong><br /> ? <strong>Power-Adjustable Pedals</strong></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul>

2019 Lincoln MKC

87,766 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln MKC

Panoroof | Select Plus Package |

2019 Lincoln MKC

Panoroof | Select Plus Package |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,766KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D93KUL18732

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFNH00242A
  • Mileage 87,766 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
