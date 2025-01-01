$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln MKC
Panoroof | Select Plus Package |
2019 Lincoln MKC
Panoroof | Select Plus Package |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFNH00242A
- Mileage 87,766 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY LINCOLN
???????????????????????????????????????
2019 LINCOLN MKC 200A
Panoramic Vista Roof | Select Plus Pkg | Climate Pkg
Four Seasons of Luxury Comfort
This premium-equipped MKC delivers year-round comfort with heated/cooled seats, advanced climate control, and Lincoln's signature quiet luxury.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbo (245HP/275 lb-ft torque)
? 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic
? Intelligent AWD with Snow Mode
? 1,587 kg (3,500 lb) Max Tow Capacity
? Auto Start-Stop Technology
???????????????????????????????????????
SELECT PLUS PACKAGE
• Panoramic Vista Roof with Power Shade
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Hands-Free Power Liftgate
• Active Noise Control
???????????????????????????????????????
CLIMATE PACKAGE
→ Heated Outboard Rear Seats
→ Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
→ Windshield Wiper De-Icer
→ Heated Side Mirrors with Approach Lights
→ Remote Start System
???????????????????????????????????????
PREMIUM COMFORT
? 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory
? Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
? Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
? Power-Adjustable Pedals
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430