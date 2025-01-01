Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2019 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>Driver Assistance Package</strong> & <strong>Technology Package</strong></em><br /> <em>Luxury Refined. Technology Advanced.</em></p> <p>Experience Lincoln's sophisticated midsize SUV, featuring <strong>cutting-edge driver aids</strong> and <strong>premium technology</strong> for a serene driving experience.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</strong><br /> ? <strong>Lane Centering Assist</strong><br /> ? <strong>Evasion Steer Assist</strong><br /> ? <strong>Speed Sign Recognition</strong><br /> ? <strong>360-Degree Camera System</strong></p> <p>Heated and Cooled Leather Seats</p> <p>Heated Rear Seats</p> <p>Panoramic Sunroof</p> <p>Remote Start</p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

Used
50,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8L98KBL43273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFNH00241A
  • Mileage 50,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

