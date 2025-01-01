Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2019 LINCOLN NAUTILUS</strong></h3> <p><strong>With Technology Package</strong><br /> <em>Sophisticated Luxury Meets Cutting-Edge Innovation</em></p> <p>Experience refined comfort paired with advanced technology in this premium midsize SUV, designed for those who appreciate effortless driving and upscale details.</p> <p><strong>TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS</strong><br /> ? <strong>Active Park Assit</strong><br /> ? <strong>360-Degree Camera System with Split-View Display</strong><br /> ? <strong>Front & Rear Parking Sensors</strong></p> <p><strong>PREMIUM COMFORT FEATURES</strong><br /> → <strong>Adaptive Suspension</strong><br /> → <strong>Heated & Ventilated Front & Rear Seats</strong><br /> → <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong><br /> → <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> → <strong>Power Liftgate with Hands-Free Activation</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

121,301 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve Heated and Cooled Seats | 360 Camera |

Watch This Vehicle
12685665

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve Heated and Cooled Seats | 360 Camera |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12685665
  2. 12685665
  3. 12685665
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,301KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8L9XKBL52430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFCR00852A
  • Mileage 121,301 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN



2019 LINCOLN NAUTILUS

With Technology Package

Sophisticated Luxury Meets Cutting-Edge Innovation



Experience refined comfort paired with advanced technology in this premium midsize SUV, designed for those who appreciate effortless driving and upscale details.



TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS

? Active Park Assit

? 360-Degree Camera System with Split-View Display

? Front & Rear Parking Sensors



PREMIUM COMFORT FEATURES

→ Adaptive Suspension

→ Heated & Ventilated Front & Rear Seats

→ Heated Steering Wheel

→ Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

→ Power Liftgate with Hands-Free Activation




Special Offer:



Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:



  • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.


Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Heated and Cooled Seats | 360 Camera | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Heated and Cooled Seats | 360 Camera | 121,301 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A | Panoroof | Power Boards | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A | Panoroof | Power Boards | 62,600 KM $57,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve Jet Appearance Pkg | Tow Pkg | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve Jet Appearance Pkg | Tow Pkg | 36,014 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Lincoln Nautilus