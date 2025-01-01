Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2019 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE AWD</strong></p> <p><br /> 300A Package | 2.7L Twin-Turbo V6 | Technology Package | Driver Assistance Package | 22-Way Power Massaging Seats<br /> Luxury Mid-Size SUV with Power, Comfort, and Advanced Safety</p> <p>The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve delivers a refined balance of performance and craftsmanship. Outfitted with the powerful 2.7L Twin-Turbo V6 engine, advanced Technology and Driver Assistance Packages, and 22-way Perfect Position seats with massage, this SUV is designed to elevate every drive.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 2.7L Twin-Turbocharged V6 (335 HP / 380 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 8-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission<br /> ? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive<br /> ? Lincoln Drive Modes (Normal / Conserve / Sport / Slippery / Deep Conditions)<br /> ? Fuel Economy: Approx. 12.6L/100 km City | 9.2L/100 km Highway</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>RESERVE 300A PACKAGE</strong><br /> • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br /> • Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br /> • Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Shade<br /> • SYNC® 3 with 8" Touchscreen & Voice-Activated Navigation<br /> • Wireless Device Charging</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE</strong><br /> → 360-Degree Camera with Front Camera Washer<br /> → Active Park Assist<br /> → Front Parking Sensors<br /> → Enhanced Active Park Exit Assist</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE</strong><br /> → Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go & Lane Centering<br /> → Evasive Steering Assist<br /> → Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection<br /> → Enhanced Active Lane-Keeping</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>22-WAY POWER PERFECT POSITION SEATS WITH MASSAGE</strong><br /> → Power Adjustable Bolsters, Thigh Extenders, and Headrests<br /> → Multi-Contour Massage Function with Adjustable Intensity<br /> → Memory Settings for Multiple Drivers<br /> → Designed for Exceptional Long-Distance Comfort</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

