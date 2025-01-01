$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve 2.7L V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00486R
- Mileage 169,507 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2019 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE AWD
300A Package | 2.7L Twin-Turbo V6 | Technology Package | Driver Assistance Package | 22-Way Power Massaging Seats
Luxury Mid-Size SUV with Power, Comfort, and Advanced Safety
The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve delivers a refined balance of performance and craftsmanship. Outfitted with the powerful 2.7L Twin-Turbo V6 engine, advanced Technology and Driver Assistance Packages, and 22-way Perfect Position seats with massage, this SUV is designed to elevate every drive.
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.7L Twin-Turbocharged V6 (335 HP / 380 lb-ft torque)
? 8-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission
? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
? Lincoln Drive Modes (Normal / Conserve / Sport / Slippery / Deep Conditions)
? Fuel Economy: Approx. 12.6L/100 km City | 9.2L/100 km Highway
RESERVE 300A PACKAGE
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
• Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Shade
• SYNC® 3 with 8" Touchscreen & Voice-Activated Navigation
• Wireless Device Charging
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
→ 360-Degree Camera with Front Camera Washer
→ Active Park Assist
→ Front Parking Sensors
→ Enhanced Active Park Exit Assist
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE
→ Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go & Lane Centering
→ Evasive Steering Assist
→ Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
→ Enhanced Active Lane-Keeping
22-WAY POWER PERFECT POSITION SEATS WITH MASSAGE
→ Power Adjustable Bolsters, Thigh Extenders, and Headrests
→ Multi-Contour Massage Function with Adjustable Intensity
→ Memory Settings for Multiple Drivers
→ Designed for Exceptional Long-Distance Comfort
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
519-436-1430