2019 Lincoln Nautilus

29,892 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve | PANO ROOF | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | NAV

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve | PANO ROOF | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | NAV

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6736670
  Stock #: V20092A
  VIN: 2LMPJ8L99KBL54363

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V20092A
  • Mileage 29,892 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Panoramic Sunroof Navigation Leather Seats Heated and Cooled Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Remote Start Push Button Start 360 Degree Reverse Camera Power Liftgate Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Cantering Lane Keep Assist And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

