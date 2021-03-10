2019 Lincoln Nautilus

$43,999 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 8 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6736670

6736670 Stock #: V20092A

V20092A VIN: 2LMPJ8L99KBL54363

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V20092A

Mileage 29,892 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features AWD Navigation System 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.