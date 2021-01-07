Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

23,316 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT with Winter Tires and Allow Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT with Winter Tires and Allow Wheels

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

  1. 6539013
  2. 6539013
  3. 6539013
  4. 6539013
  5. 6539013
  6. 6539013
  7. 6539013
  8. 6539013
  9. 6539013
  10. 6539013
  11. 6539013
  12. 6539013
  13. 6539013
  14. 6539013
  15. 6539013
  16. 6539013
  17. 6539013
  18. 6539013
  19. 6539013
  20. 6539013
  21. 6539013
  22. 6539013
  23. 6539013
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6539013
  • Stock #: UM2545
  • VIN: JM3KFBDMXK0543611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, moonroof, radar cruise control, heads up display, heated and cooled leatherseats, power liftgate, advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated steering wheel, BOSE audio, bluetooth with USB and much more!



To calculate your custom payment options click on the Shop N Gobutton.



We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your appointment today!



This 2019Mazda CX-5 GT was a one owner vehicle that is in excellent condition. It is accident freeand comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report.



Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.



The balance of Unlimited Mileage factory warranty remains and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Mazda

2018 Honda Pilot LX ...
 44,334 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 42,655 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 26,055 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-1118

Alternate Numbers
877-354-1118
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory