Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

16,875 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43 AMG C 43

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43 AMG C 43

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 6803168
  2. 6803168
  3. 6803168
  4. 6803168
  5. 6803168
  6. 6803168
  7. 6803168
  8. 6803168
  9. 6803168
  10. 6803168
  11. 6803168
  12. 6803168
  13. 6803168
  14. 6803168
  15. 6803168
  16. 6803168
  17. 6803168
  18. 6803168
  19. 6803168
  20. 6803168
  21. 6803168
  22. 6803168
  23. 6803168
  24. 6803168
  25. 6803168
  26. 6803168
  27. 6803168
  28. 6803168
  29. 6803168
  30. 6803168
Contact Seller

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6803168
  • Stock #: V3825
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB1KF783825

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 16,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Victory Ford Lincoln is proud to represent two of the strongest automotive brands in one of the nicest communities in Canada. Ford has a long history on Richmond St. in Chatham, where the dealership now sits in its beautiful new state-of-the-art facility. As we like to say, the dealership now matches the quality of the people that work inside it. As a result of these peoples efforts, in recent years our new and pre-owned dealership in Chatham has been awarded Ford of Canadas prestigious Presidents and Diamond Club Awards for customer satisfaction. Weve also been recognized as a valued community partner, supporting many local sports leagues and charities, and weve been actively involved in many local fundraising efforts. In fact, weve been a part of your community for many decades now, offering quality vehicles and financing solutions to the Chatham, Wallaceburg, Windsor, Blenheim, and Leamington areas. Ford certainly has proved its value to consumers in Canada, and we welcome you start browsing our New Vehicle Inventory to see this value first hand. And we welcome you to Victory Ford!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory