2019 RAM 1500

146,342 KM

Details Features

$58,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

146,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFKT7KN708509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,342 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

519-354-8000

2019 RAM 1500