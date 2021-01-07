Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

30,299 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 6541488
  2. 6541488
  3. 6541488
  4. 6541488
  5. 6541488
  6. 6541488
  7. 6541488
  8. 6541488
  9. 6541488
  10. 6541488
  11. 6541488
  12. 6541488
  13. 6541488
  14. 6541488
  15. 6541488
  16. 6541488
  17. 6541488
  18. 6541488
  19. 6541488
  20. 6541488
  21. 6541488
  22. 6541488
  23. 6541488
  24. 6541488
  25. 6541488
  26. 6541488
  27. 6541488
  28. 6541488
  29. 6541488
  30. 6541488
Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

30,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6541488
  • Stock #: U04714
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT9KN738878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,299 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 4D Crew Cab Big Horn/Lone Star Bright White Clearcoat **LOCAL TRADE**, **ONE OWNER**, 3.5" Colour In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7033 kilometers below market average! 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2018 BMW X1 Xdrive28...
 67,582 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback ...
 20,137 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Nav/He...
 24,284 KM
$51,704 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory