+ taxes & licensing
519-354-8000
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ram 1500 4D Crew Cab Big Horn/Lone Star Bright White Clearcoat **LOCAL TRADE**, **ONE OWNER**, 3.5" Colour In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7033 kilometers below market average! 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5